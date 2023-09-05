Man ends life after loan agent sends wife’s morphed photos in Bengaluru's Channapatna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old man ended his life after a loan recovery agent morphed his wife’s photos and sent the obscene images to him. The incident took place in Channapatna Town police station limits in Ramanagara district.

The deceased, Prakash, a resident of Shettihalli in Channapatna, and his wife had borrowed a loan from a private finance firm located in Mangalawarapet of Channapatna. The loan was taken in Prakash’s wife’s name and she had shared her details like her phone number and photo.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that accused Kemparaju, a loan recovery agent from Malavalli in Mandya, used to call her regarding repayment of the loan and befriended her. He allegedly started calling her during odd hours asking her to send her nude photographs.

As she refused, he allegedly threatened her that he would create her obscene photos and send them to her husband. When she didn’t budge, he allegedly showed her fake obscene pictures and started demanding money and gold jewellery. He also threatened her that he would share them with her family and relatives.

“On August 30, Kemparaju allegedly sent her morphed obscene photos to her husband. Upset over this, Prakash ended his life by hanging himself at his house in the wee hours of Saturday. Based on his wife’s complaint, Kemaparaju has been booked for abetment of suicide and other charges including under the IT Act. Efforts are on to nab him,” the Channapatna Town police said.

