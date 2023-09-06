It’s our responsibility to protect statute: Siddharamaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Today, the Constitution is in danger and the responsibility to protect it is on all of us,” said Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, while speaking at the inauguration of Teacher’s Day Celebrations organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Department of Higher Education, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister felicitated and presented awards to 43 teachers from across the state for their exceptional service, and also remembered Bharat Ratna Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan’s contribution to education. Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out the importance of students developing a scientific temperament.

He said that just because one holds degrees or doctorates, one cannot be called well-educated when their mind is filled with superstitions. “What is the need for education if degree holders are becoming casteists? Students should develop scientific temperament and rationality,” he said.

Addressing the teachers, the Chief Minister also said, “Farmers, soldiers, and teachers are the pillars of an ideal society.”

IIIT-B PROFESSOR RECEIVES NATIONAL TEACHER’S AWARD

Meanwhile Dinesh Babu Jayagopi, Professor, International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) was awarded the esteemed National Teacher’s Award 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu. He was one among the 13 professors felicitated for their exceptional service in education.

‘Free joint replacement surgeries for all Teachers’

A government-run initiative must be started to provide joint replacement surgeries free of cost to all teachers from rural backgrounds, suggested Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Develop­ment Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil. He cited the examples of the state-run Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, and Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics, where joint and knee replace­ment procedures can be done. He was speaking at the ‘Guru Namana’ initiative organised by the Sparsh Foundation.

Teaching is the mother of all professions, says dr Manjunath

While inaugurating the Teacher’s Day programme at Bangalore University (BU) on Tuesday, Dr Manjunath CN, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research said that the teaching profession is called the mother of all professions. “Building a huge library and big colleges is not enough to provide good education,” he added.

