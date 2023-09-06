Southwest monsoon revives, heavy rain this week in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a sultry August raised the spectre of water and power shortage, the first week of September has brought hope that the southwest monsoon will revive and tail off normally.

Meteorologists say that the monsoon is on the path of revival across the state. Up until 8.30 PM, Bengaluru recorded 18mm and HAL airport recorded 15mm of rain, India Meteorological Department officials said.

IMD scientist A Prasad told TNIE that there is no system formation. However, most parts of Karnataka will experience rainfall till September 8. For the next 48 hours, rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over north interior Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and a few places over south interior Karnataka. Bengaluru and surrounding areas will experience light to moderate rain.

As per the IMD forecast, up until 8.30 PM, Sedam (Kalaburagi) recorded 8cm, Bidar 6cm, Kota (Udupi) and Chincholi (Kalaburagi) recorded 5cm rainfall each. IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours over parts of Karnataka, coupled with lightning and thunderstorms. Officials said heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over north interior Karnataka and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka.

FOUR TREES UPROOTED IN CITY

Four trees were uprooted owing to the heavy rain that lashed Bengaluru city on Tuesday evening. According to the BBMP control room, three trees were uprooted in JP Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and HAL II Stage. Another tree was uprooted near KC General Hospital damaging a two-wheeler and a car. The driver of the car and the bike rider had a lucky escape as they were having tea at a nearby shop. Several roads were inundated, including two roads in Thanisandra.

BBMP zone-wise rain

East: 4 to 27

West:11 to 32

South: 18 to 46

Bommanahalli:16 to 54

Mahadevapura: 23 mm

RR Nagar: 14.5 to 42

Yelahanka: 4 to 19

Dasarahalli: 6 to 21.5

