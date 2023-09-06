Home Cities Bengaluru

Will catch those writing threat letters to writers: Siddaramaiah

Shylaja Teacher, a former minister from Kerala, said she has no faith in “Sanatana Dharma” and only believes in the Constitution.

Published: 06th September 2023

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, actor Prakash Raj and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at an event to mark the sixth death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Photo |  Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Assuring that the state government will give protection to progressive writers who are facing threats, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said, “We will catch those writing threat letters to progressive writers.” Speaking at a function to mark the sixth death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh, the chief minister said he knew Gauri as a person who never asked for any personal favours. “She would talk about tribal rights of Kodagu, communalism and other issues. But she was killed by fascist forces,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said, “Those who raise their voice against communalism are being targeted. If we fear communalism, it will be their weapon. Some people are threatening scholars and writers. There seems to be a pattern. I have told the police to take stern action against those sending threat letters.”

Referring to the investigation of the Gauri Lankesh murder case, he said, “The chargesheet in the case is strong. Come what may, the accused cannot escape. The 1,000-page chargesheet has over 500 witnesses. If the accused get convicted, we will ensure justice to Gauri.”

Shylaja Teacher, a former minister from Kerala, said she has no faith in “Sanatana Dharma” and she only believes in the Constitution. “If these people come to power again, there will be no elections. That is why fascist forces are killing progressive thinkers and writers when they raise their voice against communalism. In a BJP-ruled state, they are removing Gandhi’s photos and replacing them with Savarkar’s. Our country is burning. We need to unite now,” she added.

Rakesh Tikait from Sayunkt Kisan Morcha said the people of Karnataka have given a big message during the Assembly elections. 

