Businessman robbed by three when alone at home  

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old businessman was attacked and robbed by three unidentified robbers at his house on Ullal Main Road in Jnanabarathi police station limits when he was getting ready to go for a movie with his friend on Monday.

The victim, identified as Santhosh M Poojar, a resident of Jnanajyothinagar on Ullal Main Road, is a native of Hubballi and owns a biscuit factory.

Assuming that his friend was at the door, Poojar opened the door when the robbers barged in. They made Poojar remove his clothes, made a video of it, and transferred his personal information from his phone to their phone. The victim is said to have begged and cried for his life.

The robbers are said to have taken away all the gold ornaments before leaving. It is also said that the accused threatened to post Poojar’s video online if he tried to act smart. The victim also received a call from the perpetrators who threatened to kill him if he went to the police.

Poojar said the incident took place when he was alone at home. “The accused looked below 20 years of age, spoke in Kannada. After I opened the door, they pushed me inside bolted the doors, and were in the house for about 20 minutes. They have taken my gold chain weighing about 22 grams.

The mobile number from which they called me has been switched off. My injuries have been treated,” he added. A case has been registered. The accused are yet to be arrested.

