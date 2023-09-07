Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops use AI-based camera in BMTC bus to trace thief  

Through the AI-based camera in the BMTC bus that the thief boarded, police identified the bus number and subsequently traced the suspect’s identity.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North division police tracked and apprehended a West Bengal native using a BMTC surveillance camera, in connection with a house theft in Sanjaynagar police station limits. 

The 28-year-old accused, Subrata Mondal, a resident of Jalahalli, was arrested for stealing 211 gm of gold and Rs 10 lakh from a house in Patelappa Layout of Sanjaynagar. Mondol is a habitual offender with a prior case registered against him at Yeshwanthpur police station for involvement in a house theft case.

House owner Ramaiah Shetty filed a complaint, saying he and his family had gone out around noon on August 27 to attend a family function. On their return in two hours, they found the gate open and their house broken into. On checking, they realized that Rs 10 lakh and 211 gm of gold were missing. 

After committing the theft, Mondol boarded a BMTC bus. Police traced him using the Netra device, an AI-based camera system installed in BMTC buses. The device, through a bi-camera, monitors number plates and the driver’s activities for tracking purposes. Using camera footage, police identified the bus number and consequently traced the suspect’s identity. During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. Police recovered 211gm of gold and Rs 75,000 in cash. 

DCP North Shiva Prakash Devaraju told the media, “Taking precautions and avoiding keeping large amounts of cash can help prevent such incidents. It’s important to ensure that the house does not appear empty when no one is at home.” 

A complaint was registered with Sanjaynagar police station under IPC Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 450 (house trespass to commit offence). 

