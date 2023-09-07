‘Ellara Bengaluru’ will help build a climate-resilient city  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens, civil society practitioners and academia have come together to launch ‘Ellara Bengaluru’, a community-driven coalition to build a climate-resilient and inclusive Bengaluru city.

The coalition will work to enable people across all wards to be equipped to tackle various economic and livelihood challenges caused by growing climate adversities. The initiative is being supported by Mahila Housing Trust. The first is being done in Shanthinagar ward.

The coalition brings together around 20 organizations that are working in the same geography or on similar issues. This includes Janaagraha, Biome Environmental Trust, Hasiru Dala, Selco Foundation, Socrates, Bengaluru Moving, INDE, Indian Institute of Human Settlements, LabourNet, WRI India and Sensing Local, among others.

Each organisation will bring its own functional expertise and create ward-level factsheets that will tailor comprehensive data tools, which in turn will be used in working on ward-level reforms. These factsheets will capture critical socio-economic and infrastructural data and environmental parameters that will help facilitate development at the ward level.

Bijal Brahmbatt, executive director of Mahila Housing Trust, said this coalition is bringing together voices of the vulnerable and is intersecting with concepts of urban development and climate resilience. “With increasing urbanization, climate plans are still made separately without integrating actual development plans. We are trying to bring together these two sects through this coalition,” Brahmbatt said.

The campaign plans to cut across key thematic urban issues, including water and sanitation, solid waste management, health and nutrition, environment, energy, mobility, and livelihood. Climate change-resilient urban housing for the vulnerable, associated disaster management, sanitation and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) will be the initial focal themes for action.

