Man stabbed to death by live-in partner 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife by his live-in partner after an argument over their relationship at an apartment at Akshaya Nagar in Hulimavu on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Javed. The police have arrested the accused, Renuka, 24.

“Renuka relocated to Bengaluru from Belagavi after separation from her family five years ago. Javed, a native of Kerala, was working as a technician at a cellphone servicing shop,” a police officer said.

The incident came to light around 3:30 pm when their neighbours saw Renuka rushing Javed, who was bleeding profusely, to hospital.

