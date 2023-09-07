Technical programmes inaugurated at REVA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new batch of Technical Programmes was inaugurated at REVA University on Wednesday.

The inauguration was held for all the Engineering and Architecture courses for the 2023 batch. Dr Aloknath De, Chairman, National Steering Committee, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and Adishesha C. S. Director, Technology & Innovation, Collins Aerospace were the guests of honour for the induction and orientation programme.

Dr. P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University presided over the occasion. Addressing students Dr Aloknath De said, “It is crucial for each of you to identify your strengths and strive to improve yourself.” He called upon students to develop skills along with education.

Adisesha addressed the students on how engineering programmes and engineers have a crucial role in today’s world. “There isn’t a better time than now for aspirants to pursue engineering. I believe the Chandrayaan 3 mission is just the beginning. With AI, IoT and other upcoming technologies, students have lots of opportunities to explore.”

BENGALURU: The new batch of Technical Programmes was inaugurated at REVA University on Wednesday. The inauguration was held for all the Engineering and Architecture courses for the 2023 batch. Dr Aloknath De, Chairman, National Steering Committee, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and Adishesha C. S. Director, Technology & Innovation, Collins Aerospace were the guests of honour for the induction and orientation programme. Dr. P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University presided over the occasion. Addressing students Dr Aloknath De said, “It is crucial for each of you to identify your strengths and strive to improve yourself.” He called upon students to develop skills along with education.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adisesha addressed the students on how engineering programmes and engineers have a crucial role in today’s world. “There isn’t a better time than now for aspirants to pursue engineering. I believe the Chandrayaan 3 mission is just the beginning. With AI, IoT and other upcoming technologies, students have lots of opportunities to explore.”