Transport minister says ‘open to talks’ ahead of bandh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations’ call for Bengaluru bandh on September 11, citing that their major demand of compensating them for the alleged loss incurred due to the rollout of the Shakti scheme, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the government is open for talks.

The federation has 32 affiliate private buses, cabs and auto associations, and has called for a bandh as they claim that after introducing the Shakti scheme, they have lost over 40 per cent of their business and they need to be compensated.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Reddy said, “Doors of our office are open 24x7. If the federation wishes to meet us and hold talks, we are ready.”

He said that there are around 3.64 lakh autos under the state transport department’s Sarathi database, and if we have to pay the compensation demanded by the federation, which is Rs 10,000 per month per auto, the state will need Rs 4,370 crore annually.

“Also, the federation has placed a demand to pay for the women travelling in private buses as we are doing for the state bus corporations or take them on rent and pay them per kilometre. Private tourist and contract carriage buses sought complete exemption from the road tax. All these matters are related to finance and it is beyond my limit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has to take a call on these things which have financial implications,” Reddy explained and added that the federation boycotted the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on July 31 to discuss the compensation for the losses after the Shakti scheme.

He also added that the state government have taken steps to address the majority of the demands placed by the federation including the development of the state government’s own ride-hailing App similar to the private operators, setting up of Indira Canteen at Kempegowda International Airport, and steps to impose a complete ban on bike taxi in Rapido. When questioned about the public’s inconvenience, Reddy said the government would take steps to ensure the public would not suffer.

