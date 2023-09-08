4K dengue cases this year in Bengaluru, BBMP on alert  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With seven suspected dengue deaths and 4,926 cases since January in Bengaluru city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is on high alert. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who chaired a meeting with BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and BBMP Special Commissioner Health Dr KV Thrilok Chandra and Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar, said that dengue cases spiked due to the monsoon.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the minister said that he has instructed the officials concerned to test the samples collected at all clinics and primary health centres (PHCs). “Seven suspected deaths were reported of which three are confirmed and report of four cases is awaited. Cases have spiked. But it is not alarming and we will bring it down through various preventive measures like fumigation,” Rao added.

As testing at clinics required funds and staff, the minister said the issue of shortage of auxiliary nurse midwife and male health workers will be addressed. “Workers are paid Rs 12,000 each month. Hence many do not take up the job. We will give an additional Rs 6,000 and hire them,” Rao added.

App to track diseases

To track and predict the onset and spread of communicable diseases, an app will be launched in the city on Friday. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Artificial and Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK), IISc, has been working on the app which will give predictive analysis of communicable diseases at least four weeks in advance. The app will also be used to monitor the health condition of health workers, spread of communicable diseases and track test reports.

Rao said that Bengaluru city should be be seen as a separate district for its vast area, population and a health unit will be set up. “A discussion with the deputy chief minister and health department officials will be convened,” he said.

Rao said 60 new Namma Clinics will come up and provision for its operation for 12 hours will be done. From 8am to 4pm lab technicians will be available and from noon to 8 pm, doctors will be there at Namma Clinics. Government order will be issued in this regard shortly, he added.

