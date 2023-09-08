Bengaluru city may see disruption in gas supply: GAIL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gail Gas Limited on Thursday stated that there may be a disruption in supply of domestic, commercial and industrial gas and CNG from September 7-10 in Bengaluru urban and rural areas in view of urgent maintenance works. An official from GAIL Gas told The New Indian Express that they have appealed to the people to use gas as less as possible. The inconvenience is because of the work to be taken up to repair the damaged Dabhol-Bengaluru gas pipeline at Bidadi near Bengaluru. Such works were undertaken by the company in January earlier.

According to officials from the company, there are around one lakh households using piped gas in the city. Besides, there are over 1,000 commercial units using gas from GAIL.

The company also supplies CNG to many outlets in the city. On a daily basis, five lakh standard cubic metres of gas is supplied to Bengaluru, the officials said. “To ensure that there is no crisis, we have stocked around 15 lakh standard cubic metres of gas. Though steps have been taken to maintain proper supply to homes, there could be a disruption because of the maintenance work. Priority is being given to domestic supply. Industrial and commercial units have been told to store alternative sources of fuel. Since it’s the weekend, the demand at CNG outlets will be less,” said a source from GAIL.

The source said, “An organisation installing solar panels damaged the gas pipeline at Bidadi two months ago. We immediately undertook temporary maintenance work to repair the cracks. But now a thorough repair is needed. Already, a 40-km area around the spot, where the pipeline has been damaged, has been evacuated. A four-day gas back-up has been kept ready for supply. Hence, it is advisable to reduce the use of gas in the next four days.” In case of any emergency or complaints, call 08023611216, 8792516740 or 9035462713.

BENGALURU: Gail Gas Limited on Thursday stated that there may be a disruption in supply of domestic, commercial and industrial gas and CNG from September 7-10 in Bengaluru urban and rural areas in view of urgent maintenance works. An official from GAIL Gas told The New Indian Express that they have appealed to the people to use gas as less as possible. The inconvenience is because of the work to be taken up to repair the damaged Dabhol-Bengaluru gas pipeline at Bidadi near Bengaluru. Such works were undertaken by the company in January earlier. According to officials from the company, there are around one lakh households using piped gas in the city. Besides, there are over 1,000 commercial units using gas from GAIL. The company also supplies CNG to many outlets in the city. On a daily basis, five lakh standard cubic metres of gas is supplied to Bengaluru, the officials said. “To ensure that there is no crisis, we have stocked around 15 lakh standard cubic metres of gas. Though steps have been taken to maintain proper supply to homes, there could be a disruption because of the maintenance work. Priority is being given to domestic supply. Industrial and commercial units have been told to store alternative sources of fuel. Since it’s the weekend, the demand at CNG outlets will be less,” said a source from GAIL.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The source said, “An organisation installing solar panels damaged the gas pipeline at Bidadi two months ago. We immediately undertook temporary maintenance work to repair the cracks. But now a thorough repair is needed. Already, a 40-km area around the spot, where the pipeline has been damaged, has been evacuated. A four-day gas back-up has been kept ready for supply. Hence, it is advisable to reduce the use of gas in the next four days.” In case of any emergency or complaints, call 08023611216, 8792516740 or 9035462713.