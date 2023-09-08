Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police Commissioner says permission must for Ganesha pandals

BBMP officials referred to the high court order banning banners and posters and appealed to the people to abide by it while erecting pandals.

A Ganesha pandal without Hindu Mahasabha leader VD Savarkar’s picture

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday appealed to the people to obtain permission from the departments concerned before installing Ganesha pandals in public places. He was speaking at a meeting of officials from various departments and religious heads on the peaceful celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid Milad in the city.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Girinath said to ensure that the festivals are celebrated in a peaceful manner, single-window centres will be set up in 63 sub-divisions with representatives from BBMP, Bescom and the Fire and Emergency Services Department to issue permits for installation of Ganesha idols.

“Install CCTV cameras at pandals where more people gather. Before the festival, residents’ welfare associations and religious heads should hold meetings to ensure peace in their respective areas,” the commissioner said.

BBMP officials referred to the high court order banning banners and posters and appealed to the people to abide by it while erecting pandals. They also appealed to the people to use eco-friendly Ganesha idols to prevent pollution of lakes in the city.

“Temporary tanks will be set up in all wards for immersion of idols,” a top official from BBMP said. 
To immerse large idols, cranes will be made available. Additional civic staff will be deployed at places where idols will be immersed, he said.

