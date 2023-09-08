Home Cities Bengaluru

Carpenter suffers spinal cord injury as gate collapses at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru Airport

Representational image of Kempegowda International Airport (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old construction worker suffered a grievous spinal cord injury after a gate collapsed on him on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport on August 26.

The victim, Nikilesh Singh, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, was working at a project site of Taj Hotel when the incident took place. 

He works for Ashish Interbuild Private Limited, one of the firms executing the project work. He filed a police complaint a day later against the security guard on duty at the project site for the injury he suffered.
According to the FIR, Singh was passing through Phase 2 gate at the project site along with his colleague Pradeep Yadav to collect some hardware material.

“The guard seated there pressed a button to close the hydraulic barrier installed on the gate, which fell on Singh’s back who was passing through and rendered him unconscious.”  

Singh was admitted to Aster Hospital at Sahakar Nagar where he underwent multiple surgeries. There is a possibility that Singh might never be able to walk again, said a source.

The FIR under Section 388 of IPC (Grievous hurt to a person) sought legal action against the security guard at the project site for carelessness which endangered his life.

A source claimed that Singh had unauthorisedly entered the spot which was off-limits for all. A Taj Hotel spokesperson refused to comment on the issue. Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, too did not comment.

