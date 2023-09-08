Man, friend ask for lift, get robbed in Bengaluru's Goraguntepalya

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old cooking contractor and his friend from Chitradurga paid a heavy price for stopping a car around 3.30 am Thursday, for a drop, as they couldn’t find any mode of transport.

The victims were unaware that the three men in the car were robbers. The miscreants attacked them with knives and robbed them of their cash and jewellery. They also forced the victims to make UPI transactions. The accused, who kept the victims for nearly 25 minutes, pushed them out near Ullal Main Road and sped away in the dark. The victims had come to the city for a cooking contract. Nagyanayaka and Manju Nayaka had come to the city from Bharamasagara in Chitradurga. They got off the bus at Goraguntepalya junction around 3.15 am on Saturday and boarded the car around 3.30 am.

“We stopped the car at Goraguntepalya as we wanted to go to Nayandahalli. After passing Sumanahalli bridge, the accused drove left and parked on the side of the flyover. They attacked us and took away our cash and gold. Then they drove towards University campus, Papareddypalya, and stopped the car near a temple off Ullal Main Road and made us jump out of the car.

We then ran towards the main road and saw a hospital from where we sought help and called the police. Jnanabharathi police came to the spot. On Tuesday, we got a call from the police saying that the accused have been arrested,” P Nagyanayaka, the complainant, told TNIE. The victims underwent treatment at the same hospital where they sought help.

“All the three accused are arrested. They were on a robbing spree since Saturday and were arrested at Malagala near Nagarbhavi by the Kamakshipalya police on Monday. Two of the accused are identified as Girish and Naveen,” said an officer.

