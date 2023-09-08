‘Tackle fake news in age of digital media’: Former MP Rajeev Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 500 students took part in Media Meet-2023 organised by Christ (Deemed-to-be) University in collaboration with Manchester Metropolitan University and UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Alliance. The three-day annual flagship event of the Department of Media Studies, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, Central Campus, was inaugurated on Wednesday by former Member of Parliament M V Rajeev Gowda, vice-chairman of the State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka.

In his inaugural address, Gowda called upon students to tackle fake news in the age of digital media. Gowda also raised concerns about deepfakes which can undermine protests by spreading fake news.

On Thursday, speakers included founder and director of Pot Hole Raja, Sourabh Kumar, Research Centre and Centre for Climate Change, Azim Premji University, director Harini Nagendra and wildlife activist Nirit Datta.

The conversations entered into gender pay gap and workspace equity with a panel comprising Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist, and Dr Karan Singh Chauhan, faculty member of the School of Law, Christ (Deemed-to-be) University, and Lekha Adavi, a practising advocate and trade unionist with the AICCTU.

