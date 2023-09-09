Aindrita Ray accuses cops of not probing cow slaughter; DCP clarifies  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Aindrita Ray has accused the Bommanahalli police of not taking action against a truck driver for reportedly transporting suspected cow remains. She had made the accusations on X on Sept 6, which have been fact-checked by the police.

She had tagged the DCP of South East division, the city police commissioner, and PM Narendra Modi, seeking action. DCP (South East) CK Baba clarified that the animal byproduct was not of a cow and that it was being transported by a certified trader from the BBMP.

The actor deleted the post on Friday after TNIE tried to contact her, and she did not respond. “A truck was transporting a load of suspected cow waste (bone, horns, legs) last night. Now the vehicle is in @bommanahalli_ps Police are refusing to investigate by lodging an FIR. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice @DCPSEBCP register FIR and investigate. Cow slaughter is illegal. @narendramodi,” was her post.

People For Animals animal welfare officer Harish, on whose insistence Aindrita posted the message, said a local misguided them.

BENGALURU: Actor Aindrita Ray has accused the Bommanahalli police of not taking action against a truck driver for reportedly transporting suspected cow remains. She had made the accusations on X on Sept 6, which have been fact-checked by the police. She had tagged the DCP of South East division, the city police commissioner, and PM Narendra Modi, seeking action. DCP (South East) CK Baba clarified that the animal byproduct was not of a cow and that it was being transported by a certified trader from the BBMP. The actor deleted the post on Friday after TNIE tried to contact her, and she did not respond. “A truck was transporting a load of suspected cow waste (bone, horns, legs) last night. Now the vehicle is in @bommanahalli_ps Police are refusing to investigate by lodging an FIR. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice @DCPSEBCP register FIR and investigate. Cow slaughter is illegal. @narendramodi,” was her post.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); People For Animals animal welfare officer Harish, on whose insistence Aindrita posted the message, said a local misguided them.