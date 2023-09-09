Home Cities Bengaluru

Aindrita Ray accuses cops of not probing cow slaughter; DCP clarifies  

The actor deleted the post on Friday after TNIE tried to contact her, and she did not respond.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Aindrita Ray

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Aindrita Ray has accused the Bommanahalli police of not taking action against a truck driver for reportedly transporting suspected cow remains. She had made the accusations on X on Sept 6, which have been fact-checked by the police.

She had tagged the DCP of South East division, the city police commissioner, and PM Narendra Modi, seeking action. DCP (South East) CK Baba clarified that the animal byproduct was not of a cow and that it was being transported by a certified trader from the BBMP.

The actor deleted the post on Friday after TNIE tried to contact her, and she did not respond. “A truck was transporting a load of suspected cow waste (bone, horns, legs) last night. Now the vehicle is in @bommanahalli_ps Police are refusing to investigate by lodging an FIR. @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice @DCPSEBCP register FIR and investigate. Cow slaughter is illegal. @narendramodi,” was her post.

People For Animals animal welfare officer Harish, on whose insistence Aindrita posted the message, said a local misguided them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aindrita Ray transporting cow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp