Brand Bengaluru: Panel chief seeks report on 8 themes
Over 70,000 views, opinions and suggestions were received from the public through the web portal for the development of Bengaluru on eight topics.
Published: 09th September 2023 08:36 AM | Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:36 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Chairman of Brand Bengaluru Conclave Committee and Special Commissioner of Finance, BBMP, Jayaram Raipura on Monday instructed nodal officials to submit a report on eight themes under the Brand Bengaluru concept immediately.
Addressing a meeting at the corporation head office, he said there has been a lot of preparation to implement the Brand Bengaluru project, and a meeting of MLAs, MPs, and citizens’ representatives has been held under the chairmanship of DCM DK Shivakumar.
Over 70,000 views, opinions and suggestions were received from the public through the web portal for the development of Bengaluru on eight topics; Transportable Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Swachh Bengaluru, People-Friendly Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, Tech Bengaluru, Water Safe Bengaluru and Educational Bengaluru. The nodal officers were instructed to prepare reports on the issues soon.