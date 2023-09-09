Brand Bengaluru: Panel chief seeks report on 8 themes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman of Brand Bengaluru Conclave Committee and Special Commissioner of Finan­ce, BBMP, Jayaram Raipura on Monday instructed nodal officials to submit a report on eight themes under the Brand Bengaluru concept immediately. Addressing a meeting at the corporation head office, he said there has been a lot of preparation to implement the Brand Benga­luru project, and a meeting of MLAs, MPs, and citizens' repre­sen­tatives has been held und­er the chairm­an­ship of DCM DK Shivakumar. Over 70,000 views, opinions and suggestions were received from the public through the web portal for the develop­ment of Beng­a­luru on eight topics; Transpo­rt­able Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Swachh Bengaluru, People-Friendly Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, Tech Bengaluru, Water Safe Bengaluru and Educational Bengaluru. The nodal officers were instructed to prepare reports on the issues soon.