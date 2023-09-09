Duroflex, Inspire Institute of Sport distributes mattresses to better athletes’ sleep

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleep is an essential component for athletes to rejuvenate, recover and achieve peak performance. The quality of sleep plays a pivotal role than the number of hours slept. Duroflex, in collaboration with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), has leveraged its expertise to help athletes optimize their performance by providing training institutes with free mattresses.

“Routine and discipline matter a lot in an athlete’s life, and partnerships like these will help them bridge that gap,” said Sreeshankar Murali, gold medallist for long jump in the 13th International Jumping Meet and Silver Medallist, Commonwealth Games 2022.

He added that when we compare it with other countries, the sporting culture in India is still developing. There are a lot of infrastructural problems, but it’s slowly progressing. Having a sports icon for India such as Neeraj Chopra has helped many youngsters take that leap of faith. “We need more high-performance centres and more public-private partnerships that will help India scale, and will be a big boost for sports in India,” the athlete said in Bengaluru on Friday.

The brand also launched a new ‘Energise’ product, which is sustainable and made up of a unique copper gel infusion layer and anti-stress fabric to help individuals get the right kind of sleep – supplied free of cost to athletes in IIS. The anti-stress fabric is made up of recycled yarn made from PET bottles, and packaging of the mattresses is also fully recyclable.

Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex said, “This collaboration with IIS is a testament to our belief that quality sleep is the cornerstone of peak performance. Our mission is to help athletes understand the significance of rest in their journey.”

BENGALURU: Sleep is an essential component for athletes to rejuvenate, recover and achieve peak performance. The quality of sleep plays a pivotal role than the number of hours slept. Duroflex, in collaboration with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), has leveraged its expertise to help athletes optimize their performance by providing training institutes with free mattresses. “Routine and discipline matter a lot in an athlete’s life, and partnerships like these will help them bridge that gap,” said Sreeshankar Murali, gold medallist for long jump in the 13th International Jumping Meet and Silver Medallist, Commonwealth Games 2022. He added that when we compare it with other countries, the sporting culture in India is still developing. There are a lot of infrastructural problems, but it’s slowly progressing. Having a sports icon for India such as Neeraj Chopra has helped many youngsters take that leap of faith. “We need more high-performance centres and more public-private partnerships that will help India scale, and will be a big boost for sports in India,” the athlete said in Bengaluru on Friday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The brand also launched a new ‘Energise’ product, which is sustainable and made up of a unique copper gel infusion layer and anti-stress fabric to help individuals get the right kind of sleep – supplied free of cost to athletes in IIS. The anti-stress fabric is made up of recycled yarn made from PET bottles, and packaging of the mattresses is also fully recyclable. Mohanraj J, CEO, Duroflex said, “This collaboration with IIS is a testament to our belief that quality sleep is the cornerstone of peak performance. Our mission is to help athletes understand the significance of rest in their journey.”