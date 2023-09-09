Electrician arrested for double murder of woman, minor son in Bengaluru's Bagalagunte

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The double murder of a 33-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son in Bagalagunte police limits has been solved with the arrest of the woman’s 30-year-old paramour. The woman was a call centre employee and was staying with her son in Ravindranagar Gutta. After separating from her husband, she was allegedly in a relationship with the accused, who is an electrician.

As she got close to another man and had a relationship with him, the accused got furious and killed her, the police said. He also killed her son as he witnessed the murder. Before escaping, he left the gas stove on. The house owner, who got the strong gas smell, came to her house and saw that she and her son had been murdered, the police said.

The accused, Shekappa alias Shekar, is a resident of Kuvempunagar in Jalahalli. Navanitha and her son Sai Srujan were found murdered at their house on Tuesday. They were from Andhra Pradesh. The woman had separated from her husband Chandru over domestic issues. The woman’s other son is studying at a residential school in Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from Shekappa, she had a relationship with Lokesh from Banashankari. Shekappa, who came to know about it, started fighting with her. He went to her house on Monday and sent Srujan to bring milk. During the argument, he stabbed her to death. Srujan, who returned home, started screaming seeing his mother in a pool of blood.

“The accused then tied Srujan’s hand and started strangling him, saying he would show a magic trick. After killing the woman and her son, he left the house leaving the gas stove on, hoping that the house would catch fire and there would be no proof against him. He had also placed the knife in her hand to make it look like a suicide. The accused is unmarried,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

The Bagalagunte police registered the case and arrested the accused.

