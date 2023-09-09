Gandhi Bazaar road work not done yet, open it soon: Hoteliers to DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gandhi Bazaar Main Road which has been closed for road development and other upgrades for over a year is yet to open. As this has inconvenienced a large number of people, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urging him to ensure that the road is opened for traffic at the earliest.

In their letter dated September 5, Association President PC Rao said, “Gandhi Bazaar road repair work started last year in August. When Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commenced the work, it mentioned that it would be completed within six months at a cost of around Rs 50 crore. However, it has been more than a year and the road is still not open for traffic affecting people, offices, vendors, hotels, banks and others in the area.”

In addition to inconveniencing people with the slow pace of work, the width of the road has also been shrunk, posing problems for people to park their vehicles, easy movement of senior citizens and physically challenged in the area, the hotel association said.

The association alleged that the works are progressing at a snail’s pace due to lack of planning and preparation. Rao said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar must pay attention to this inconvenience and ensure that the works are completed soon.

BENGALURU: Gandhi Bazaar Main Road which has been closed for road development and other upgrades for over a year is yet to open. As this has inconvenienced a large number of people, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urging him to ensure that the road is opened for traffic at the earliest. In their letter dated September 5, Association President PC Rao said, “Gandhi Bazaar road repair work started last year in August. When Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commenced the work, it mentioned that it would be completed within six months at a cost of around Rs 50 crore. However, it has been more than a year and the road is still not open for traffic affecting people, offices, vendors, hotels, banks and others in the area.” In addition to inconveniencing people with the slow pace of work, the width of the road has also been shrunk, posing problems for people to park their vehicles, easy movement of senior citizens and physically challenged in the area, the hotel association said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The association alleged that the works are progressing at a snail’s pace due to lack of planning and preparation. Rao said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar must pay attention to this inconvenience and ensure that the works are completed soon.