New system will use AI to predict dengue cases across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will be able to predict areas more prone to dengue better now, with the disease surveillance system launched here on Friday.

With the recent rise in dengue cases in the state, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao unveiled the surveillance dashboard that will use AI to monitor cases. AI and Technology Park (ARTPARK) at IISc developed the dashboard in partnership with the health department and BBMP to develop predictive analysis for dengue, to assist policymakers and health officials, in ensuring preparedness for outbreaks and managing disease control.

The dashboard will provide a map of outbreaks across Karnataka at the district and sub-district level along with case trends to draw comparisons and analyse data. It will provide a four-week predictive risk map of outbreaks. Though the dashboard currently focuses on dengue outbreaks, it will be expanded to analyse other diseases soon. Scientists have gathered previous years’ data for dengue to create a streamlined system.

Rao also unveiled the PRISM-H (Platform for Integrated Surveillance and Management of Health) app to be used by healthcare workers.

Rohit Satish, director, of Health Data Initiatives, ARTPARK, said a pilot project will be launched to study the functionality of PRISM-H. The health survey for fever/flu and larvae and spray surveys will be uploaded on the dashboard and studied to provide predictive analysis.

