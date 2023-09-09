Home Cities Bengaluru

Police complex coming up inside Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, walkers agitated

Cubbon Park is spread across 190 acres in which many public and private buildings have come up over the years. If this is not objected to, then the city will lose a prime lung space, the members said.

Published: 09th September 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association have taken objection to the Central Division Police starting construction of a complex next to the Bengaluru Central Deputy Commissioner Of Police’s office on Kasturba Road, inside Cubbon Park premises. 

Association President S Umesh said former Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka had passed an order canceling permission for constructing a nine-floor complex next to Bengaluru Press Club following Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and protest from citizens.

“The association will mobilise like-minded people, green warriors, and activists and protest against the building coming up next to DCP Central Office,” said S Umesh.

He said he had filed a PIL with regard to a proposal to build nine floors at the old Election Commission building, and will file another one now. 

However, the horticulture department denied Cubbon Park land being used to build a police station complex. “Bal Bhavan, YMCA and Century Club are in the limits of Cubbon Park, but other properties like Cubbon Park Police Station are not in our limits. However, the building code applies to them as well and no building should be higher than Vidhana Soudha. It should have basement parking,” said Dr M Jagadeesh.

Another official said permission for construction was given by the additional chief secretary’s office earlier. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said police have not violated any rules and the new complex at Cubbon Park Police station limits is coming as per approvals.
 

