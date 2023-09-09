Roisterers & daubers

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a fresh earthy smell in the air. The heady fragrance of rain on parched earth evokes a different emotion, especially when one is battling to breathe normally in our fume-choked city. It always amazes me how intelligent (alien-brained) our ancestors were and how correctly they managed to predict the weather so many centuries down the line.

It never fails to rain, even a slight precipitation during the Ganapati celebrations or on Janmashtami day perpetuating the stories we were brought up on. According to lore, Lord Krishna was born amid heavy rain and lightning, and that’s how his hapless father managed to sneak the baby away across a flooded river to safety from his murderous uncle who was hell-bent on killing him.

Razia Ali & Himanshu Asher

Folk-lore apart, what is fascinating is how the ancients could predict so much so precisely. With all the ‘AI’ at our disposal, we are still floundering for solutions and answers. I have many questions of my own. For instance, has the cure for a disease like diabetes or cancer not been found? Or, do the pharma-gods think that they can string us along dependent on their medicines all our lives? Why find a cure when we can be their captive consumers for the rest of our lives? And secondly, did the Cardi-V vaccine really protect us or was it a hoax? I am a firm believer in science, but coincidently the three times I did contract

The virus was straight after my vaccination!

My doctor confidently says that ‘there is no covid now’. As far as science goes there will be mutations that require more immune boosters. Ah well! These small infractions don’t seem to bother the PYT’s. Most of them are happy to display their latest lip color or cheek tint. Flashing eyes, lips and cheeks were all out in full display at the rocking launch of the new kid in town, Loya at Taj West End.

There were back-to-back celebrations as our friend Aslam Gafoor, who is a respected hospitality consultant and food and wine aficionado invited an intimate group of friends for lunch to partake in both the food and ambiance of Loya. A charming white jewel, abutting the poolside, the restaurant whips up some ‘mean’ cocktails and serves the most divine repast from North-India. The chefs took pride in their techniques as they showed us around.

The evening soiree was charming too as Bangalore’s ‘birds of paradise’ were out in full form, as everyone did a reconnaissance of the Loya jewel. We met up with the city’s elite, the bold and the beautiful. I had missed these shenanigans during COVID. Now we’re back on track!

Rakhee Shenoy, the uber-talented daughter of the artist Gurudas and Amita Shenoy held her first solo exhibition of mixed-media works at BIC. Trained in the gurukalam system, this third-generation artist uses her expertise in textile design, embroidery, and painting to create stunning images with the underlying whimsical images of butterflies and fish weaving seamlessly through her work. I saw many great artists (friends of her father and grandfather) draw in their breath at the almost magical strokes of her brush. As a child, she pulled on my dress and announced, ‘I will be better than my father’.

You are certainly getting there Rakhee.

(The writer’s views are their own )

