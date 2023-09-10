Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police nab trio for robbing bus commuters

The police said the three — Nanjunda, Girish, and the driver Naveen Kumar — would use the car belonging to Naveen Kumar and wait near bus stands and railway stations in the city.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police

The Kamakshipalya police have nabbed three men who targeted bus and train commuters by offering them affordable pool-cab services and robbing them of their valuables after assaulting them.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police have nabbed three men who targeted bus and train commuters, mainly daily wage workers and labourers, by offering them affordable pool-cab services and robbing them of their valuables after assaulting them.

The police said the three — Nanjunda, Girish, and the driver Naveen Kumar — would use the car belonging to Naveen Kumar and wait near bus stands and railway stations in the city. They would take advantage of daily wage workers and labourers who sought pool cab services to reach their destinations. They allegedly lured them with rates lower than those offered by other pool cabs.

While Naveen Kumar drove the car, Nanjunda and Girish posed as passengers. The destinations would be along Magadi Road. Unsuspecting victims took their service, falling for their lower rates. The victims would then be taken to isolated locations off Magadi Road where they would be assaulted, robbed and abandoned.

The accused trio had been following this modus operandi for quite some time, the police said. However, their luck ran out on September 2. The trio had targeted a daily wage worker (name withheld) who was assaulted, robbed and abandoned in Kamakshipalya. Following his complaint, the Kamakshipalya police laid out a trap near bus stands and railway stations and nabbed the trio on September 5.

Three mobile phones, one gold earring, Rs 10,000 in cash was found in their possession besides the four-wheeler used in the crimes. A case has been registered with Kamakshipalya police station under IPC Section 397 (robbery). 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robbing train commuters valuables

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp