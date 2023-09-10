Bengaluru police nab trio for robbing bus commuters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police have nabbed three men who targeted bus and train commuters, mainly daily wage workers and labourers, by offering them affordable pool-cab services and robbing them of their valuables after assaulting them.

The police said the three — Nanjunda, Girish, and the driver Naveen Kumar — would use the car belonging to Naveen Kumar and wait near bus stands and railway stations in the city. They would take advantage of daily wage workers and labourers who sought pool cab services to reach their destinations. They allegedly lured them with rates lower than those offered by other pool cabs.

While Naveen Kumar drove the car, Nanjunda and Girish posed as passengers. The destinations would be along Magadi Road. Unsuspecting victims took their service, falling for their lower rates. The victims would then be taken to isolated locations off Magadi Road where they would be assaulted, robbed and abandoned.

The accused trio had been following this modus operandi for quite some time, the police said. However, their luck ran out on September 2. The trio had targeted a daily wage worker (name withheld) who was assaulted, robbed and abandoned in Kamakshipalya. Following his complaint, the Kamakshipalya police laid out a trap near bus stands and railway stations and nabbed the trio on September 5.

Three mobile phones, one gold earring, Rs 10,000 in cash was found in their possession besides the four-wheeler used in the crimes. A case has been registered with Kamakshipalya police station under IPC Section 397 (robbery).



