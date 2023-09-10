Bengaluru: Smoke emanates from Air India flight, creates panic 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Smoke emanated from an Air India flight that landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday night while the crew was carrying out regular maintenance check. The smoke was immediately attended to by firefighters at the airport and the airline engineer crew. The same flight later headed to Mumbai after some delay.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday at Gate 10 of Terminal 2 of the airport and is said to have created panic for some time as the flight was cordoned off and the ground staff was asked to move to a safe location.

Rohit Prakash, a passenger on a Vistara flight departing around the same time from T2 told TNIE, “My flight was taxiing for take-off around 9.30 pm when I saw the space around the Air India flight was cordoned off. Smoke was seen emanating from the Auxiliary Power Unit of the tail of the aircraft. Apron Control Vehicles were at the spot. The fire engines were around and water cannons were being used to douse the smoke.”

“It must have taken 15 minutes. The aerobridge as well as the ladder to the flight, an A320 model, was seen attached to it. Our boarding gate was D11 while it was D10 for Air India passengers,” Prakash, a banker, added. He shot videos and photographs of the incident and posted it on social media platform X.

Air India sources told TNIE that after all the passengers from Mumbai disembarked the flight at Bengaluru airport on Friday night, the airline crew took up regular maintenance as per protocol. “During the check, our engineers found that the flight had some heating issues due to which smoke developed. The airport authorities immediately called for fire tenders,” a source said. The source said after the technical issue was resolved, the aircraft left for Mumbai and no one was affected because of the incident.

BENGALURU: Smoke emanated from an Air India flight that landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday night while the crew was carrying out regular maintenance check. The smoke was immediately attended to by firefighters at the airport and the airline engineer crew. The same flight later headed to Mumbai after some delay. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Friday at Gate 10 of Terminal 2 of the airport and is said to have created panic for some time as the flight was cordoned off and the ground staff was asked to move to a safe location. Rohit Prakash, a passenger on a Vistara flight departing around the same time from T2 told TNIE, “My flight was taxiing for take-off around 9.30 pm when I saw the space around the Air India flight was cordoned off. Smoke was seen emanating from the Auxiliary Power Unit of the tail of the aircraft. Apron Control Vehicles were at the spot. The fire engines were around and water cannons were being used to douse the smoke.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It must have taken 15 minutes. The aerobridge as well as the ladder to the flight, an A320 model, was seen attached to it. Our boarding gate was D11 while it was D10 for Air India passengers,” Prakash, a banker, added. He shot videos and photographs of the incident and posted it on social media platform X. Air India sources told TNIE that after all the passengers from Mumbai disembarked the flight at Bengaluru airport on Friday night, the airline crew took up regular maintenance as per protocol. “During the check, our engineers found that the flight had some heating issues due to which smoke developed. The airport authorities immediately called for fire tenders,” a source said. The source said after the technical issue was resolved, the aircraft left for Mumbai and no one was affected because of the incident.