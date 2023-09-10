Federation firm on Monday bandh in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations is firm on its decision to go ahead with “Bengaluru bandh” on Monday in support of its demands. This is likely to affect a large number of Bengalureans who depend on private vehicles such as buses, cabs and autorickshaws to commute. Schoolchildren are also likely to be hit as owners and drivers of private school buses and vans have extended their support to the bandh called by the federation. Many schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday.

“While many private schools have declared a holiday on Monday, some haven’t. Parents have been asked to drop and pick their children from schools if they are open,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, Karnataka.

With the federation announcing that there will be no private mode of transport in Bengaluru from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight, BMTC buses and Metro services are expected to be crowded.

The federation said that it has not received any response from the state government on fulfilling its demands such as compensation for the loss incurred by its members because of the Shakti scheme, ban on bike taxis and to regulate app-based raid-hailing private aggregators.

Members of the federation were seen at prominent places across the city such as Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, Jayanagar, Kalasipalya and Cantonment requesting auto and cab drivers to support their bandh call.

Nataraj Sharma, nominated president of the federation, said, “The federation has the support of 36 affiliate unions.” Tanveer Pasha of Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association said that the association will support the federation’s bandh call. He, however, added that the association leaves it to the discretion of drivers whether to operate or not.

There are over seven lakh private vehicles operating in the state. There are over 1.6 lakh airport cabs. Even if drivers of one lakh airport cabs take part in the bandh, the government will feel the heat, Sharma said.

“Our intention is not to cause inconvenience to the public. All we want is the government to fulfil our demands. We will not withdraw our protest until our demands are met,” he said.

CITY TOP COP’S STERN WARNING

Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that his department had talks with officials of the Transport Department. “We will deploy adequate police personnel across the city. Those who force drivers of cabs, autos and private buses, who are willing to operate, to take part in the bandh will be dealt with strictly. We will provide protection to cab, auto and private bus drivers who are willing to work. Strict action will be taken against those who take law into their hands,” he said.

More BMTC buses Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation

(BMTC) will operate additional buses on Monday in view of the Federation for Karnataka State Private Transport Associations’ bandh call. If the situation demands, the government will run KSRTC buses for the convenience of Bengalureans. Employees of BMTC and KSRTC have been asked not to take leave on Monday. The bus corporations have been directed by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to run additional buses to areas where factories, offices, schools and colleges are located.

