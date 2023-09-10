Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Regular counselling helps cut suicide attempts

Karnataka health department data has shown that the District Mental Health Programme, has been helpful in reducing the number of cases. 

Published: 10th September 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With proper care, counselling, and regular follow-ups, people are less likely to re-attempt suicide after initial rescue, observed mental health experts. With World Suicide Prevention Day observed on September 10, Dr Anish V Cherian, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, (NIMHANS) highlighted the need for more youth-based mental health literacy programmes to reduce the suicide cases among youngsters. He is also the principal investigator for Urban Self Harm Study (USHAS) that was initiated to study attempt to suicide cases to prevent the rising numbers.

Karnataka health department has recorded 2,865 attempt-to-suicide cases since October 2022, across five major hospitals in Bengaluru, and 15 of those people were observed to have re-attempted to end their life. 

Dr Rajini P, deputy director (mental health), told TNSE that this initiative was started in association with National Health Mission (NHM) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) as a pilot study, focusing on five hospitals in the city to meticulously follow suicide cases and understand the psyche of patients, along with regular follow ups to ensure they do not reattempt a suicide.

Doctors have observed that people are seen attempting to end their life over issues like being scolded by parents, or issues with their partner. Counselling helped identify that attempts to end life are made due to lack of coping strategies. 

Dr Cherian observed that currently, 60 per cent of the attempt to suicide cases are recorded are among youngsters. With 1.64 lakh suicide cases recorded in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 data, he called it a public health concern, and suggested surveillance and counselling for people prone to suicide. Family and friends play a major role in supporting them emotionally. Karnataka health department data has shown that the District Mental Health Programme, has been helpful in reducing the number of cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Suicide Prevention Day suicide mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp