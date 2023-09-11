Home Cities Bengaluru

Aditya-L1 completes third manoeuvre

Published: 11th September 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya

ISRO on Thursday released selfie taken by camera onboard Aditya-L1 along with images of the Earth and Moon captured on September 4.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   In a successful milestone the Aditya-L1 spacecraft- India’s maiden mission to the Sun - has completed its third earth-bound manoeuvre on Sunday at 2:30 am, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The firing occurred from ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) located in Bengaluru to raise the satellite’s orbit. The new orbit achieved is 296 x 71,767 km.  Intended for the Sun’s Lagrange Point 1, Aditya-L1 was tracked in Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair during the entire operation. 

“The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO’s ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km,” stated ISRO in a post on X on Sunday.

The next manoeuvre (EBN#4) is scheduled for September 15, 2023, around 2am, the post on X read. With this, the satellite will have one more crucial manoeuvre left before it is slingshot towards the L1 . Aditya-L1 will have a space journey of 125 days before it starts with its experiments from the halo through its seven homegrown payloads. Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2 through ISRO’s PSLV-C57 from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

