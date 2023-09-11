Bengaluru: Railway Protection Force returns passenger’s luggage worth Rs 4L on Vande Bharat Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A passenger of the Vande Bharat Express to Chennai, who had hopped off the train at Katpadi station, found to his distress the train chugging out of the platform before he could jump back in. His luggage contained electronic items worth Rs 4 lakh.

A railway staffer hands over the luggage

to Rahul at KSR Bengaluru Station

on Sunday | Express

Rahul had alighted at Katpadi to buy snacks on Sunday morning. A railway official and a Railway Protection Force cop took possession of Rahul’s luggage and handed it over to him at KSR Bengaluru Station later.

According to an official release, a complaint was received on ‘Railmadad’ helpline from the passenger at 7.40am on Sunday, about his luggage left behind in the MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Train no. 20607).

Travelling Ticket Examiner Jayakumar and Railway Protection Force sub-inspector Sathyanarayan were alerted about the incident. “They secured the luggage, and it was brought to the Bengaluru RPF post after the train reached KSR Bengaluru Station,” the release said. The bag was opened in the presence of the complainant and handed over to him later in the day.

