Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Railway Protection Force returns passenger’s luggage worth Rs 4L on Vande Bharat Express

A railway official and a Railway Protection Force cop took possession of Rahul’s luggage and handed it over to him at KSR Bengaluru Station later.

Published: 11th September 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The eight-car Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat is expected to cover a distance of 650 kilometres in eight hours | file picture

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A passenger of the Vande Bharat Express to Chennai, who had hopped off the train at Katpadi station, found to his distress the train chugging out of the platform before he could jump back in. His luggage contained electronic items worth Rs 4 lakh. 

A railway staffer hands over the luggage
to Rahul at KSR Bengaluru Station
on Sunday | Express

Rahul had alighted at Katpadi to buy snacks on Sunday morning. A railway official and a Railway Protection Force cop took possession of Rahul’s luggage and handed it over to him at KSR Bengaluru Station later.

According to an official release, a complaint was received on ‘Railmadad’ helpline from the passenger at 7.40am on Sunday, about his luggage left behind in the MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Train no. 20607).  

Travelling Ticket Examiner Jayakumar and Railway Protection Force sub-inspector Sathyanarayan were alerted about the incident. “They secured the luggage, and it was brought to the Bengaluru RPF post after the train reached KSR Bengaluru Station,” the release said. The bag was opened in the presence of the complainant and handed over to him later in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Chennai Katpadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp