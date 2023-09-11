Winning hearts

Vidya Iyengar And Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 2023 G20 Summit concluded on a high note after India hosted leaders from across the world who were in New Delhi to participate in the event. Down south in Bengaluru, there has been extra interest in the arrival of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty who made their first formal appearance in India after Sunak took charge. Daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, Akshata and Sunak’s visit is a moment of pride for Bengalureans who consider the Murthys to be the first family of the city.

Akshata and Sunak, who tied the knot in Bengaluru in 2009, have been setting ‘couple goals’ on Instagram with gestures like visiting the Akshardham temple, pictures of which have gone viral on social media. Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai points out that the young couple’s inclination to their culture has touched many. “They come across as a very young couple who is very positive and optimistic. Always standing out for the right things. They have a good value system. Young people in Bengaluru identify themselves with the couple.

The fact that Akshata is a Bengaluru girl, really makes us proud. It is not easy to be children of great, accomplished parents. You are often compared and feel uncertain sometimes. It is very difficult and can be a very unfair burden,” says Pai, who warns people to keep their expectations of Sunak in check. “Sunak is a Hindu of British origin and his loyalty is to the United Kingdom, not to India. He will not do anything special for India. If he has to be, he can be harsh on India like any other White PM of the UK,” he asserts and mentions that Akshata has been carrying on the role of the First Lady of the UK really well.

During the summit, the First Lady’s fashion picks have also been under a great deal of scrutiny. In fact, her choice of a red and pink dress from an online brand, Drawn, has earned her extra points for supporting local businesses. But many are not surprised by her choice since Akshata worked with local Indian artisans and eventually launched Akshata Designs, a fashion label that preserved Indian tradition and craftsmanship between 2009 and 2013. “We had no idea they had purchased the set. Suddenly we received a message from a follower sharing images of her at the British Council in our Wild Iris set. Obviously, we were over the moon,” says Rhea Bhattacharya, founder of the brand.

While mother Sudha Murty has always been vocal about her 100 per cent no-shopping policy in general and more so about sarees, the Murtys are amongst the old clientele of Bengaluru-based heritage saree store The House of Angadi, where Akshata’s wedding sarees were purchased back in 2009. “It is indeed an honour to have the First Lady of the UK as our client but more importantly, she and her family have been great humanitarians and we have always had great personal respect and rapport with the family since the early days,” says KH Radharaman, founder, creative director and CEO of The House of Angadi.

As all eyes are on Murty and Sunak, author and speaker Sudha Menon hopes Akshata keeps her father’s message in mind and uses her considerable influence to positively impact the lives of people. “I remember meeting Mr Murthy in 2012 as I was writing my book of letters, and it was magical to see this otherwise serious sort of businessperson’s face come alive with the remembered joy of holding his daughter in his arms for the first time. That was supposed to be a short meeting to discuss what he thought were really important things for a daughter to grow up and lead a contented life, but it turned out to be a lengthy meeting full of memories and anecdotes about his beloved daughter,” Menon says.

‘Uphold the image of India in every action of yours’

As you pursue your goals and live a contented life, remember that there is only one planet for us to live in and that planet is now becoming endangered. Remember that it is your responsibility to pass on this planet to Krishnaa in a better condition than you got from us.

The world is yours to explore. Right from the beginning, your mother and I felt that it would be so much better for you to create your own future. You are already the entrepreneur you want to be. You will be putting India’s crafts and textiles tradition on the global map with your business.

My dream for you is that you become a model citizen of whichever society you choose to be in and conduct yourself as an honest, worthy, responsible and productive citizen of that country. No matter how transnational you are or how American (you have been living there from the age of seventeen), you will always be seen as an Indian. Therefore, uphold the image of India in every action of yours.

Be successful. Success to me is bringing a smile to the faces of people when you enter a room. Becoming so requires you to be caring of other people. I know this is your fundamental strength. Put the interest of people ahead of your own family’s interest and the interest of your family ahead of your own personal interest. That is the only way, my child, that we can make this a better world for our children and grandchildren.”

(Excerpted with permission from ‘Legacy’ by Sudha Menon, published by Penguin India; this letter was written by NR Narayana Murthy for daughter Akshata Murty in 2012 after the birth of her first child, Krishnaa)

Always standing out for the right things. They have a good value system. Young people in Bengaluru identify themselves with the couple. The fact that Akshata is a Bengaluru girl, really makes us proud. It is not easy to be children of great, accomplished parents. You are often compared and feel uncertain sometimes. It is very difficult and can be a very unfair burden," says Pai, who warns people to keep their expectations of Sunak in check. "Sunak is a Hindu of British origin and his loyalty is to the United Kingdom, not to India. He will not do anything special for India. If he has to be, he can be harsh on India like any other White PM of the UK," he asserts and mentions that Akshata has been carrying on the role of the First Lady of the UK really well. During the summit, the First Lady's fashion picks have also been under a great deal of scrutiny. 