Bengaluru: Woman suspects foul play, jumps off auto as driver takes different route

Published: 12th September 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 25-year-old data analyst from Kerala fractured her right hand and injured her hip after jumping off a speeding autorickshaw at Pai Layout in Mahadevapura police limits on Saturday afternoon. Roshini Joseph, the victim, who lives in a paying guest facility near Hope Farm in Prashanth Layout, hired the auto from near a gym at B Narayanapura to Brindavan Layout in Vijinapura. 

After she got into the auto, the driver took a different route instead of the regular one. Suspecting foul play, she asked the driver to stop, but he kept speeding. Sensing trouble, she jumped off the speeding auto around 2.45 pm at Pai Layout on ITPL Road,  Roshini said.

She said she has been advised bed rest for four weeks and is unable to move. “On the map, the travel time was showing just nine minutes. But he kept driving in a different direction for nearly 15 minutes. There were no vehicles or people on the road. After I jumped off the auto, the driver just sped away. The driver, in his late 20s, spoke Hindi,” she said.

Unable to find any help, she called her sister who took her to hospital. “I am in extreme pain. I have hurt my hip badly and casting has been done to my fractured right hand,” she said. Roshini said she was looking for a house as her mother wanted to stay with her in the city. She was supposed to meet a realtor to see houses at Mahadevapura on that day.

Following a complaint, the police checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity but could not clearly see the registration number of the autorickshaw properly, according to sources. “The driver is yet to be arrested. A case of causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC 337) has been registered against the auto driver,” said a police officer.

