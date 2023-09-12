Protesters of Karnataka state private transport association attack cabbies who defied strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protesting members of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association assaulted and abused auto and cab drivers who defied the strike. Several videos surfaced on social media platform X from different areas of the city, showing protesters waylaying and deflating tyres, and damaging private vehicles operating on the road.

Bengaluru City police registered a total of 13 cases and apprehended 12 persons involved. Even after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s warning that stern action would be taken against those coercing drivers to participate in the bandh, there were several instances of protesters manhandling people and damaging vehicles.

A video posted by Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association depicts an assault on a cab driver. A group of three men stop a cab and hurl stones at it. In a similar incident, a Rapido bike rider faced physical assault from protesters who pelted him with stones in the jurisdiction of SJ Park police station.

The Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association has appealed to the authorities, urging them to take action against the protesters responsible for the assault.



