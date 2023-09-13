IIIT grad hacks into server to collect vouchers, arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old IIIT graduate from Andhra Pradesh was recently arrested for hacking into the server of Reward 360 and collecting the vouchers which were supposed to go to the consumers. He was making online purchases using the vouchers.

Following complaints from the consumers, Reward 360 firm located in HSR Layout 6th sector, had filed a complaint with the South East CEN Police. The police have recovered around 5.2 kilograms of gold, 27.2 kilograms of silver, automobiles, and other valuables worth around Rs 4.16 crores. The accused was arrested from Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Bommaluru Lakshmipathi, a native of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He was staying in White Rose Layout in Whitefield. He has pursued BTech in IIIT, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

“During his studies, he had learnt many programming languages including ethical and unethical hacking. He had also started investing in crypto currency. He was working in an IT company in the city and later moved to Dubai and started working there. He returned to Bengaluru and hacked the server of Reward 360 firm located at Fortune Summit Business Park in HSR Layout 6th sector,” B Dayananda, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, told on Tuesday.

“The accused, was operating alone, and has been active for five months. He does not have any previous criminal history. After purchasing the valuables online, he had kept them at his house in Andhra Pradesh. All the valuables have been recovered intact. The accused claimed that he hacked onto the servers to lead a lavish life. He would get gift vouchers at his work places which peeked his interest and he researched about them,” said an officer.

Reward 360 is a data-driven customer engagement ecosystem that enables the world’s leading organizations to earn customer loyalty every day.

