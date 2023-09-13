Karnataka: 80-year-old man held for violating bail in 58-year-old buffalo theft case

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Bidar police have arrested an 80-year-old man at a village in Maharashtra for violating bail conditions with regard to stealing buffaloes when he was 22 years old.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bhalki Shivanand said on Tuesday that two accused Kishan Chandar and Ganapati Vithal Waghmore, who were natives of a neighbouring village of Maharashtra, stole two buffaloes and a calf from a house in Mehkar village of Bhalki taluk in 1965. The owner of the buffaloes, Muralidhar Rao Kulkarni, lodged a complaint with Mehkar police at that time.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested both the accused, and subsequently, the court granted conditional bail. Both the accused violating the conditions of the bail escaped and did not respond to any of the summons and warrants.

Meanwhile, the first accused, Kishan Chander, died in 2006. The Mehkar police included this case in the list of ’Long Pending Cases’.

Following direction of the Bidar SP, a special team was formed to search for the accused and the team came to know that Ganapati Vithal Waghmore was living in Takalgaon village of Latur district of Maharashtra. The team went there and arrested him.

