Upset with Ashoka, ex-BJP corporators to join Cong 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming former minister and BJP leader R Ashoka an “opportunist”, his close confidante, former deputy mayor L Srinivas, has decided to jump ship to the Congress. On Friday, Srinivas, accompanied by former head of BBMP Standing Committee (Health) Venkataswamy Naidu and six former corporators from Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency will join the grand old party.

Srinivas claimed that many leaders are upset with Ashoka’s leadership. “We were only used like tissue paper. He used us only during elections and forgot us after that. This is an indication that he is an opportunist.”

He claimed that 11 more BJP leaders, including former corporators, will join Congress without any condition. Srinivas added that the former BJP corporators never cheated Ashoka. Just before the Assembly election, a collective decision was taken to work for his victory and then quit the party. The time has come now, he said.

Echoing the same, Govind Raj, former corporator, Ganesh Mandir ward, said Ashoka sidelined him and chose Kabbal Umesh for the ward in the 2015 Palike elections. Secondly, whenever a public programme was organised, Ashoka used to give it a miss, he added.

Along with Srinivas and Govind Raj, former corporators Anjinappa, Shobha Anjinappa H Narayan, Venkataswamy Naidu, Supriya Shekhar and Lakshmi Suresh will leave the BJP.

BJP Bengaluru South president NR Ramesh said the leaders were being coaxed to stay in the party for the last two weeks, but the talks have failed. “The former corporators accused local MLA R Ashoka of sidelining them. I tried my best to keep them in the party, but they have already have made up their mind.”

Commenting on the development, Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said the local leadership and many MLAs are frustrated with the BJP machinery in the state and are looking for opportunities outside the party.

BENGALURU: Terming former minister and BJP leader R Ashoka an “opportunist”, his close confidante, former deputy mayor L Srinivas, has decided to jump ship to the Congress. On Friday, Srinivas, accompanied by former head of BBMP Standing Committee (Health) Venkataswamy Naidu and six former corporators from Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency will join the grand old party. Srinivas claimed that many leaders are upset with Ashoka’s leadership. “We were only used like tissue paper. He used us only during elections and forgot us after that. This is an indication that he is an opportunist.” He claimed that 11 more BJP leaders, including former corporators, will join Congress without any condition. Srinivas added that the former BJP corporators never cheated Ashoka. Just before the Assembly election, a collective decision was taken to work for his victory and then quit the party. The time has come now, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Echoing the same, Govind Raj, former corporator, Ganesh Mandir ward, said Ashoka sidelined him and chose Kabbal Umesh for the ward in the 2015 Palike elections. Secondly, whenever a public programme was organised, Ashoka used to give it a miss, he added. Along with Srinivas and Govind Raj, former corporators Anjinappa, Shobha Anjinappa H Narayan, Venkataswamy Naidu, Supriya Shekhar and Lakshmi Suresh will leave the BJP. BJP Bengaluru South president NR Ramesh said the leaders were being coaxed to stay in the party for the last two weeks, but the talks have failed. “The former corporators accused local MLA R Ashoka of sidelining them. I tried my best to keep them in the party, but they have already have made up their mind.” Commenting on the development, Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy said the local leadership and many MLAs are frustrated with the BJP machinery in the state and are looking for opportunities outside the party.