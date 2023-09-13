Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth should emulate Kempegowda, says seer   

BU vice-chancellor Dr Jayakara SM said little is known about the life of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

The statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning about the life and times of great people who contributed to the development of the state, youth can get suitable direction to build their future, said Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthan Math on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national seminar -- Cultural heritage of Yelahanka’s Nadaprabhu from Ranabhairegowda to Mummadi Kempaveerappagowda (1320-1728 AD) -- organised by Bengaluru University. “Dr BR Ambedkar used to read books on great men whenever he got time.

He was able to achieve so much in spite of humiliations he faced in his life. Therefore, bitter events will motivate us to create history,” he said. BU vice-chancellor Dr Jayakara SM said little is known about the life of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

 “There is a lot that needs to be studied about him. All books about Kempegowda need to be published in English so that more people can know about him,” he added. The seer added that though Kempegowda built Bengaluru, he is not included in textbooks. Kempegowda had a vision to build Bengaluru 500 years back and today’s generation should know about him, he said.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

