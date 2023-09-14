Lokayukta teams make surprise visit to RTOs in Bengaluru, probe graft charges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teams of the Karnataka Lokayukta, comprising police and judicial wings, paid simultaneous surprise visits to all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The massive surprise visit came because of numerous complaints received by the Lokayukta from the public over alleged irregularities and rampant corruption in the RTOs. Apart from teams comprising police and judicial wings visiting the RTOs, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil paid a surprise visit to RTOs at Jayanagar and Rajajinagar, and Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra visited the RTOs at Yelahanka and Yeshwanthpur. According to the official statement, Lokayukta police received several complaints of irregularities and corruption in RTOs from the public.

The teams have been told to check the number of applications received for issue of driving licenses and permits, pending applications and the reasons, rejection of applications without assigning any reasons, intervention of touts, etc.

Confirming that the allegations were true by conducting an investigation and collecting information, the Lokayukta registered a suo motu case under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act and issued warrants for search and seizure of incriminating documents in the RTOs.

Sources said the Lokayukta formed 10 teams to visit 12 RTOs in Bengaluru. One of the teams has also visited the office of a private agent dealing with RTOs. The search is still going on. After concluding it, transport department authorities will be made parties to the proceedings and seek their explanation.

