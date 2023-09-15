Home Cities Bengaluru

App launched for MBBS students by Manipal Global Education Services

Mobile app for MMBS students
By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) on Thursday launched a new app -- Manipal MedAce -- to help MBBS students supplement their learning and medical aspirants prepare for entrance tests. 

The annual subscription-based app, available in mobile and cloud-first formats, offers comprehensive and self-curated learning for all students at an affordable cost.  It has bite-sized learning modules, and students can customise their learning by choosing three subject matters at a time. Students can access live tutoring, an online dissection lab, 3D interactive learning and assessment, quizzes and animation among others. 

For medical aspirants preparing for NEET PG, NeXT and other entrance tests, the app offers personalised study plans, question banks, custom-based test flashcards and workbooks. One can also opt for doubt-solving with subject matter experts. Currently, Manipal is onboarding various colleges to reach all aspiring medical students. 

Talking about the app, Ravi Panchanadan, Managing Director and CEO, MaGE, said, “With MedAce, we have combined 60 years of our expertise in 15 months to deliver top-tier medical content using the latest digital technology, making learning easy from anywhere.” 

The app follows the Competency-based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum and will be updated on a timely basis with strong investments in technology and Artificial Intelligence. 

