KEA extends mop-up round for UG-NEET 

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Thursday announced that candidates who have already been allotted medical undergraduate seats can also participate in the medical mop-up round along with the unallotted candidates.

S Ramya, Executive Director, KEA stated that the decision has been taken in consideration of 482 ‘P’ (Private) seats and 37 ‘G’ (Government) undergraduate medical seats being vacant due to non-payment of fees. Students who have been allotted medical seats and reported to the colleges in the first two rounds of UG NEET- 2023 and candidates who have been allotted seats in UG NEET- 2023, but have not paid fees or reported to the colleges can participate in the mop-up.

If a student is allotted a seat in the mop-up round, it will be final and the earlier allotted seat will be cancelled, according to KEA. All candidates interested in participating in the mop-up round will have to pay a caution deposit.



