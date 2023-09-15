Home Cities Bengaluru

Survey ranks IIM-B course first in India   

The rankings are generated through data from over 18,000 students, alumni and recruiter surveys as well as income and employment information from each school and their alumni.

Published: 15th September 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

IIM-Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. For representational purpose (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore has been ranked first in India and fourth in the Asia-Pacific region for one of its courses, in the Bloomberg Best Business Schools Survey 2023.

The institute’s one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for experienced professionals bagged the first rank in the country for the second consecutive year. Every year, Bloomberg surveys over 100 MBA programmes around the world.

The rankings are generated through data from over 18,000 students, alumni and recruiter surveys as well as income and employment information from each school and their alumni.

The best business schools this year were categorises into four regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and the United States. IIMB’s course performed well on parameters of learning (86.6), networking (83) and entrepreneurship (79). The programme received an overall score of 69.3% in 2023 compared to 66.4% last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMM-Bengaluru survey Ranking Bloomberg Best Business Schools EPGP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp