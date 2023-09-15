Survey ranks IIM-B course first in India   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore has been ranked first in India and fourth in the Asia-Pacific region for one of its courses, in the Bloomberg Best Business Schools Survey 2023.

The institute’s one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for experienced professionals bagged the first rank in the country for the second consecutive year. Every year, Bloomberg surveys over 100 MBA programmes around the world.

The rankings are generated through data from over 18,000 students, alumni and recruiter surveys as well as income and employment information from each school and their alumni.

The best business schools this year were categorises into four regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and the United States. IIMB’s course performed well on parameters of learning (86.6), networking (83) and entrepreneurship (79). The programme received an overall score of 69.3% in 2023 compared to 66.4% last year.

