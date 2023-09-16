Bangalore Development Authority official’s transfer revoked

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A move by the State government to transfer a top Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) official and post him in a coveted position in the Revenue Department has recently backfired. After the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar Committee wrote to the Chief Secretary that they were violating the apex court’s directive, the transfer order was revoked and the official now continues with the BDA.

This is the second such instance when the government has shot itself in the foot over the transfer of a senior official working for the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout. Dr Harish Naik, Special Commissioner of Land Acquisition (SLAO) in the BDA was working with the Committee which is supervising the layout formation.

“Naik managed to get himself transferred out of the BDA by approaching the government. The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) deputed him to the post of Assistant Commissioner, South, in the Revenue department over a month ago,” a BDA source said.

When the Committee got to know of the transfer, it wrote to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma explaining that the act amounted to a violation of the order issued on August 19, 2021, by the highest court in the country, which said that no engineer or land acquisition officer involved in the Layout formation could be transferred without the Court’s consent.

“The Chief Secretary then wrote to the DPAR ordering it to revoke the transfer. Naik continues as the SLAO presently,” another source said.

Naik conceded to this reporter, “I had completed three years at BDA and my role in acquiring land has been completed. So, I approached the government asking for a change of profile. I was transferred to the Revenue department but before I could assume charge the order was cancelled.”

“We routinely issue transfer orders and this was issued by us inadvertently. We have been very careful when transferring officials working for the Karanth Committee and always redirect to them all the requests that come to us,” said an official. On August 31, 2021, just a few weeks after the SC order, the State government transferred the No. 2 in the BDA set-up, Engineer Member H R Shantharajanna, who was supervising the Karanth layout formation, and posted him as the Chief Engineer of the Hemavathi Project in Hassan.

