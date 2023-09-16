Bengaluru citizens vouch to inculcate constitutional values

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the aim of educating citizens about the Indian Constitution and its values, multiple organisations and citizens of different social and ethnic groups read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in different parts of the city.

“Although it has been 74 years since the Constitution of this country came into force, the Constitution has not found its way to every home and every heart,” read a joint press release issued by Bahutva Karnataka and Tamate Karnataka on International Day of Democracy observed on September 15.

Several people outside Halasuru and Jayanagar metro station, Fraser Town, Bakshi Garden, Constitution Circle (Yeshwanthpur), read the Preamble. Along with it, street plays on honour killing were performed and songs related to fraternity and constitutional values, were sung. It included the values of justice, liberty, equality, dignity and fraternity, and upholding them is the essence of constitutional values.

Citing Kerala’s scheme for constitutional literacy, Karnataka was also recommended to conduct workshops educating people about its values. Citizens highlighted how inequality continues to be prevalent in society as the caste system and patriarchy is still deeply rooted. They appreciated the government’s guarantee schemes benefiting women but simultaneously criticised them for utilising funds allocated for minority schemes.

Bangalore University Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Jayakar SM also read out the Constitutional Preamble to teachers, non-teaching staff and students of the university in front of the administrative block of Jnana Bharathi Campus. Since the day coincided with Engineer’s Day, even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah read the Preamble in an event highlighting how both are important to build a better society.

