Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police nab 14 drug peddlers

Police has arrested 14 drug peddlers including foreign nationals and those from other states, and seized banned narcotics substances worth over Rs 7.83 crore

Published: 16th September 2023 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking
By PTI

The Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police on Saturday said they have arrested 14 drug peddlers including foreign nationals and those from other states, and have seized banned narcotics substances worth over Rs 7.83 crore.

The Anti Narcotics Wing officials and staff in the last one week had booked seven cases following swift action in various police station limits of the city like -- Vartur, Banashankari, Vidyaranyapura, Cottonpet and Kadugodi.

In these cases, a total of 14 drug peddlers have been arrested, which includes three foreign nationals, four each from Orissa and Kerala, and three from Bengaluru, police said.

An estimated Rs 7,83,70,000 worth banned narcotics substances have been seized from them including -- 182 kg ganja, 1.450 kg hashish oil, 16.2 gram MDMA crystals, 135 Ecstasy pills, 1 kg Mephedrone white powder, 870 grams Mephedrone crystals, 80 gram Cocaine, 230 gram MDMA Ecstasy powder.

Also, eight mobile phones, two cars, one scooter, and weighing machines are among other things that have been seized from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp