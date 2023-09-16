Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t take precipitative action against journalist, says Karnataka High Court

On September 12, Sheshadripuram police registered a complaint against anchor Chaudhary of Aaj Tak News Channel and TV Today Network Limited, for allegedly spreading misinformation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Friday orally asked the Bengaluru City Police not to take precipitative action against senior journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and others till Wednesday in connection with an FIR filed against them. On September 12, Sheshadripuram police registered a complaint against anchor Chaudhary of Aaj Tak News Channel and TV Today Network Limited, for allegedly spreading misinformation with the intention of promoting hatred. 

A complaint was filed by S Shivakumar, assistant administrative officer, Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited, based on which an FIR was filed.  

According to the FIR, Chaudhary stated during a TV programme that the benefit of a 50 per cent subsidy, a maximum of Rs 3 lakh, is being given only to the minority communities if they want to buy taxis, goods vehicles and autorickshaws by getting bank loans. 

The scheme was in fact not only under the Minorities Development Corporation, but also under various other corporations. 

Chaudhary contended that on September 11, he presented a news and current affairs programme in Aaj Tak titled ‘Black & White’, where he pointed out that various persons objected to the statement he made that the scheme is only applicable to non-Hindus. 

He also pointed out that the process of consultation is presently being carried out for SC/STs to bring them under the scheme and thereafter, an advertisement will be issued. Till then, the scheme is only for the minority communities. 

Chaudhary and others moved the HC with two separate petitions challenging the FIR for the offences punishable under Sections 153A and 505 of IPC. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar orally asked Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty to ask the Bengaluru police not to take precipitative action against the accused till the next date of hearing on September 20. 

Also, the court orally observed that the FIR does not require custodial interrogation as everything is in the public domain. Chaudhary stated that he has a right to disseminate information to the public at large.

