Engineers backbone of society: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that Visvesvaraya was a great engineer and left his footprints for the development of Mysuru.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Engineers are builders of the country and society, they are the ones who take the country in the direction of progress,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The CM was speaking on the occasion of the 56th Engineers’ Day organised by the Institution of Engineers (India), Bengaluru on Friday.

He added, “Today is Engineers’ Day as well as World Democracy Day (September 15), the purpose of both these is to build a better society. Sir M Visvesvaraya had the vision of what the future society should look like, and we must have the same foresight.” Siddaramaiah said that Visvesvaraya was a great engineer and left his footprints for the development of Mysuru.

During the event, 15 eminent engineers from Karnataka were awarded for their exceptional contribution to the field and the preamble was also read out to commemorate World Democracy Day.

Calling M Visvesvaraya, “A visionary and a statesman”, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said, “Without engineers, there is no world. They play an integral part in each and every aspect of our society.” He added that we need to design and build engineering institutes which are at par with other schools and colleges in the world.

Speaking about constructing aesthetically pleasing buildings, he suggested that engineers should build good design structures not just for private institutions but also for government buildings and projects.

