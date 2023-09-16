‘Hoovu Habba’, ‘Pete Habba’ to draw tourists to Vibrant Bengaluru

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘Vibrant Bengaluru’ committee headed by IAS officer Jayaram Raipura has come out with the final draft of its concept and has proposed a cultural calendar and cultural wing under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Speaking to TNIE, Jayaram Raipura said Bengaluru has everything but a cultural calendar, hence the committee has proposed to have a cultural calendar keeping in mind the seasons and festivals.

“January to March, the focus will be on the lake and flower festival. A lake festival will be held, as there are over 150 lakes in BBMP limits. March, the beginning of spring, will witness the ‘Hoovu Habba’, the festival of flowers, as the city has over 1,000 parks and apart from that, wherever trees and saplings are there, you will see different flowers.

Similarly, in October, the formation of old and new markets will be celebrated under the ‘Pete Habba’ concept while ‘Ooru and Grama Devathegala Habba’ will be held in November and December to mark festivals that are celebrated in each area of Bengaluru,” he added.

“Art, literature, lake festivals, heritage walks and iconic markets, all key aspects of the city will get prominence as they have immense potential to draw tourists. The same will be branded for the ‘Vibrant Bengaluru’, a part of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ concept,” he continued.

Further, he added that the concept is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, fully backed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The committee consisting of experts in various fields held discussions on suggestions from the public before coming up with the final draft. About 10,000 suggestions were received from the public and the draft was prepared in partnership with Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology.

To see these concepts gain momentum and to ensure that they are organised and executed properly, a ‘Cultural Wing’ has also been proposed in BBMP, he said. Besides, four auditoriums in different corners of the city are also proposed to give a boost to art, and to give a facelift to existing Palike-owned cultural auditoriums in the CBD area.

