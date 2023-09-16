Karanth Layout allotment from December first week: SC panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The allotment of sites in the Dr. K Shivaram Karanth Layout will begin in the first week of December, said Jayakar Jerome, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar committee (JCC) that is supervising its formation. The Layout will have 34,000 sites overall, out of which 12,000 will be made available to the public.

Justice A V Chandrashekhar, former Karnataka High Court judge heads the committee with S T Ramesh, former Director General and Inspector General as the other member. The JCC was formed by the Supreme Court through an order dated December 3, 2020.

Jerome, former BDA Commissioner said, “Numbering of the sites has already commenced for 29,000 sites. There are 4,500 corner sites which will be auctioned as per rules. Priority would be given to land losers who will get over 15,000 sites. The general public would get 12,000 sites while those who had revenue sites and have applied to the District Judge Committee will be allotted 2,000 sites.”

The BDA issued a preliminary notification on December 30, 2008, to acquire 3,546 acres and 12 guntas of land for the formation of the layout. A series of litigations followed and the Apex Court ordered the BDA to form the layout in August 2018. However, it had done nothing until the Supreme Court formed this team, and charged a media release issued by the team.

Justice Chandrashekhar said, “Based on the recommendations made by the JCC, the SC has regularised 5171 buildings out of 7724 applications received. 13 private layouts have been regularised and 11 institutions okayed. All regularised ones have been issued Regularisation Certificates by the BDA. For the first time, Entitlement Certificates have been issued to farmers as proof of the land surrendered.”

BENGALURU: The allotment of sites in the Dr. K Shivaram Karanth Layout will begin in the first week of December, said Jayakar Jerome, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar committee (JCC) that is supervising its formation. The Layout will have 34,000 sites overall, out of which 12,000 will be made available to the public. Justice A V Chandrashekhar, former Karnataka High Court judge heads the committee with S T Ramesh, former Director General and Inspector General as the other member. The JCC was formed by the Supreme Court through an order dated December 3, 2020. Jerome, former BDA Commissioner said, “Numbering of the sites has already commenced for 29,000 sites. There are 4,500 corner sites which will be auctioned as per rules. Priority would be given to land losers who will get over 15,000 sites. The general public would get 12,000 sites while those who had revenue sites and have applied to the District Judge Committee will be allotted 2,000 sites.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BDA issued a preliminary notification on December 30, 2008, to acquire 3,546 acres and 12 guntas of land for the formation of the layout. A series of litigations followed and the Apex Court ordered the BDA to form the layout in August 2018. However, it had done nothing until the Supreme Court formed this team, and charged a media release issued by the team. Justice Chandrashekhar said, “Based on the recommendations made by the JCC, the SC has regularised 5171 buildings out of 7724 applications received. 13 private layouts have been regularised and 11 institutions okayed. All regularised ones have been issued Regularisation Certificates by the BDA. For the first time, Entitlement Certificates have been issued to farmers as proof of the land surrendered.”