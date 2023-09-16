Home Cities Bengaluru

Karanth Layout allotment from December first week: SC panel

The Dr. K Shivaram Karanth Layout will have 34,000 sites overall, out of which 12,000 will be made available to the public.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Press meet held at BDA office on Friday. At the Centre is Justice A V Chandrashekhar. He is flanked by Jayakar Jerome (his right) and ST Ramesh (his left). (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The allotment of sites in the Dr. K Shivaram Karanth Layout will begin in the first week of December, said Jayakar Jerome, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar committee (JCC) that is supervising its formation. The Layout will have 34,000 sites overall, out of which 12,000 will be made available to the public.

Justice A V Chandrashekhar, former Karnataka High Court judge heads the committee with S T Ramesh, former Director General and Inspector General as the other member. The JCC was formed by the Supreme Court through an order dated December 3, 2020.

Jerome, former BDA Commissioner said, “Numbering of the sites has already commenced for 29,000 sites. There are 4,500 corner sites which will be auctioned as per rules. Priority would be given to land losers who will get over 15,000 sites. The general public would get 12,000 sites while those who had revenue sites and have applied to the District Judge Committee will be allotted 2,000 sites.”

The BDA issued a preliminary notification on December 30, 2008, to acquire 3,546 acres and 12 guntas of land for the formation of the layout. A series of litigations followed and the Apex Court ordered the BDA to form the layout in August 2018. However, it had done nothing until the Supreme Court formed this team, and charged a media release issued by the team. 

Justice Chandrashekhar said, “Based on the recommendations made by the JCC, the SC has regularised 5171 buildings out of 7724 applications received. 13 private layouts have been regularised and 11 institutions okayed. All regularised ones have been issued Regularisation Certificates by the BDA. For the first time, Entitlement Certificates have been issued to farmers as proof of the land surrendered.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bdaSupreme CourtDr. K Shivaram Karanth Layout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp