PHANA should adopt nearby PHCs

Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, private hospitals will discuss how to facilitate PHCs with specialist doctors and reduce the government’s burden.

Published: 16th September 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 07:39 AM

Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association logo. (Photo | PHANA website)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials have asked private hospitals to join hands with them, to extend specialist healthcare facilities to primary health centres (PHC). 

BBMP Special Commissioner (for health), Dr KV Trilok Chandra has asked the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) to formulate a system wherein each private hospital would extend their services to the nearby PHC. He suggested each private hospital adopt a nearby PHC and provide expert advice to reduce referrals to government-run secondary and tertiary care centres.

Despite hundreds of PHCs and Namma Clinics in the city, citizens prefer private hospitals and nursing institutions due to the lack of facilities in these PHCs and clinics. The major government-run hospitals in Bengaluru like Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Jayanagar General Hospital continue to remain overburdened.

