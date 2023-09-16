Rs 4 crore loss as fire breaks out at shoe warehouse in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fire broke out at a footwear warehouse in Kengeri police station limits on Thursday night, after a truck struck an electric pole, which is suspected to have caused a short circuit that triggered the blaze. The damage is estimated to be more than Rs 4 crore.

The incident, which occurred at the warehouses belonging to Unicorn Marketing Bengaluru Private Limited and ASR Marketing located on the same premises at Harsha Layout in Kengeri Satellite Town at around 10.20 pm, was reportedly triggered by a short circuit inside the godown and the fire continued until 2 am.

The fire broke out shortly after warehouse manager Srinivas left after footwear worth Rs 20 lakh was unloaded. Ambika Srinivas, wife of the manager at Unicorn Marketing and also an employee, said, “Poor street lighting caused a truck, which was reversing near the gate of the warehouse, to collide with an electric pole.”

Subsequently, the pole collapsed on the road, leading to a short circuit within the warehouse due to loose wiring, reportedly triggering a fire.

The fire department quickly arrived on the scene with 10 fire tenders and 60 fire to contain the blaze, but within 20 minutes, footwear worth over Rs 4 crore was already gutted, apart from computer systems containing records of the warehouse.

BENGALURU: Fire broke out at a footwear warehouse in Kengeri police station limits on Thursday night, after a truck struck an electric pole, which is suspected to have caused a short circuit that triggered the blaze. The damage is estimated to be more than Rs 4 crore. The incident, which occurred at the warehouses belonging to Unicorn Marketing Bengaluru Private Limited and ASR Marketing located on the same premises at Harsha Layout in Kengeri Satellite Town at around 10.20 pm, was reportedly triggered by a short circuit inside the godown and the fire continued until 2 am. The fire broke out shortly after warehouse manager Srinivas left after footwear worth Rs 20 lakh was unloaded. Ambika Srinivas, wife of the manager at Unicorn Marketing and also an employee, said, “Poor street lighting caused a truck, which was reversing near the gate of the warehouse, to collide with an electric pole.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently, the pole collapsed on the road, leading to a short circuit within the warehouse due to loose wiring, reportedly triggering a fire. The fire department quickly arrived on the scene with 10 fire tenders and 60 fire to contain the blaze, but within 20 minutes, footwear worth over Rs 4 crore was already gutted, apart from computer systems containing records of the warehouse.